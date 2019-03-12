Samsung Galaxy M30 second flash sale today: Price, specs and offers News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy M30 second sale today in India at 12 pm. Here are the details about the price and launch offer of smartphone which you should consider before buying.

Samsung has recently launched its latest smartphones the Galaxy M30 and M20 in India. Soon after the launch, the company has made the Galaxy M30 available for sale. The first flash sale of the Galaxy M30 smartphone was held last week and today is the second sale. If you missed the first sale then be ready to grab the phone today at 12 pm noon. The smartphone will be directly competing with the Redmi Note 7 Pro which is all set go on sale tomorrow.

Just like the previous sale, this time also the company has not disclosed the number of units available for sale. We are expecting that the units will be limited, so it will be better to sign in before and fill all the necessary details like address and card details before the sale kicked off. The sale will be held on Amazon India and Samsung official e-store.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and offers

The Galaxy M30 will be up for sale in two variants one with 4GB RAM +64GB storage at Rs 14,990, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 17,990. You can choose from Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

Apart from that, you can avail an instant discount of 5 per cent on your Axis bank debit or credit card EMI. If you don't want to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the No-Cost EMI option for up to 6 months.

Moreover, Jio users will also receive a saving of worth Rs 3,110 as double data offer on next 10 recharges of Rs 198, and Rs 299 plans. Buyer will also receive a mobile case and screen protector along with the phone. Amazon is also providing total damage protect for the smartphone at just Rs 1,199.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The carries a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy M30 sports triple camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor + 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.