Samsung Galaxy M30 up for flash sale today at 12PM: Price and offers News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy M30 up for flash sale in India today at 12 PM. Here are the deals and offers which you don't want to miss.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M30 smartphone in India in its Galaxy M lineup. The smartphone has seen two flash sales and now it is up for its third flash sale in the country. But this time the mid-range smartphone will be up for grabs with some exciting offers. The sale will kick off at 12 PM on Amazon India. So if you are interested in purchasing this phone then this is the best time.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,990 for the base with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,990. Today sale will allow buyers to avail an instant discount of 5 per cent on SBI Credit Card EMI offers.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is also offering a double data benefit of worth Rs 3,110 to all the buyers. If you are not ready to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for no cost EMI option for up to 6 months. Also, buyers will get damage protection for Rs 1,199.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Just to recall, the Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display also carries a waterdrop notch along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy M30 offers triple camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor + 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, also comes with fast charging supports. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.5 on top.