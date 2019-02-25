ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch on the 27th of February

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to launch the third smartphone from the Galaxy M smartphone in India, a day before the launch of the Redmi Note 7. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be the most premium M series of smartphones from Samsung.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a gradient design with 6 GB of RAM

     

    A YouTube channel named Technical Guruji has now posted a new video, sharing some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy M30. According to the video, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch with a gradient back panel, which looks more premium compared to the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Samsung Galaxy M10.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

    According to the video, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with an Infinity-U notch design. The smartphone comes with Widevine L1 certification and supports HD video streaming on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

    The video does confirm that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available in 4/6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot. The Exynos 7904 SoC will power the smartphone, which is the latest Octa-core SoC from Samsung.

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 has a triple camera setup on the back with a standard sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is most likely to come with a single high-resolution selfie camera.

    Just like the Samsung Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 will have a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone will also feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience 9.5 skin.

    Coming to the pricing, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for a price of Rs 14,990, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is expected to cost around Rs 16,990.

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
