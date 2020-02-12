Samsung Galaxy M31 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of February 25 Launch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to arrive on February 25 in India. The device will be online exclusive and will be up for sale on Amazon India. A dedicated page of the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, its full specifications have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specifications

Samsung is confirmed to equip the Galaxy M31 with a quad-camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The same has been confirmed by the new leak shared by Pricebaba. The tipster has also revealed the remaining sensors which include an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is said to sport an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. But, there is no mention of the display size. The leak suggests a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture packed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

As for the display, the device will offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched panel. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for USB Type-C fast charging tech too. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While the processor's name is undisclosed, the device is tipped to launch in two different configurations. The Galaxy M31 will be available to choose from 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It is currently undisclosed up to how much the internal storage could be expanded. And if there will be a support for dedicated or hybrid microSD card, remains to be seen.

Instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy M31 is said to feature a standard fingerprint scanner placed at the rear panel. The leak also suggests a USB Type-C port, 6,000 mAh battery, and support for fast charging.

