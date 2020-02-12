Just In
Samsung Galaxy M31 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of February 25 Launch In India
Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to arrive on February 25 in India. The device will be online exclusive and will be up for sale on Amazon India. A dedicated page of the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, its full specifications have been leaked online.
Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specifications
Samsung is confirmed to equip the Galaxy M31 with a quad-camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The same has been confirmed by the new leak shared by Pricebaba. The tipster has also revealed the remaining sensors which include an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.
The handset is said to sport an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. But, there is no mention of the display size. The leak suggests a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture packed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.
As for the display, the device will offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched panel. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for USB Type-C fast charging tech too. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
While the processor's name is undisclosed, the device is tipped to launch in two different configurations. The Galaxy M31 will be available to choose from 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage.
It is currently undisclosed up to how much the internal storage could be expanded. And if there will be a support for dedicated or hybrid microSD card, remains to be seen.
Instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy M31 is said to feature a standard fingerprint scanner placed at the rear panel. The leak also suggests a USB Type-C port, 6,000 mAh battery, and support for fast charging.
