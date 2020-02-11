Samsung Galaxy M31 With 64MP Quad-Camera Set To Debut On February 25 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung made a comeback in the affordable smartphone segment by launching the Galaxy M series. The company introduced multiple devices in this series with reasonable price tag to compete against the Chinese brands. The first device in this lineup this year is expected to be the Galaxy M31, which will be succeeding the popular Galaxy M30s. It was recently confirmed to launch with a 64MP camera. Now, its India arrival details have been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch In February

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to arrive on February 25, 2020, via a teaser poster on Amazon. The Amazon listing also gives us a sneak peek into the design as well as confirm some of the features tipped via leaks.

Starting with the design, the Galaxy M31 is seen sporting a waterdrop notch display. At the rear, the presence of a quad-camera setup is confirmed. The cameras are placed inside an L-shaped module as suggested by the rumors. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back panel.

The right edge accommodates the volume keys along with the power key, while the USB Type-C port is seen alongside the 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The design seems identical to its predecessor, with the noticeable difference being in the rear-camera setup.

As for the hardware, the device is confirmed to offer a 64MP primary rear camera. Specifications of the remaining cameras haven't been disclosed by the listing. While the display size is not revealed, it is said to be a Super AMOLED panel bearing an FHD+ resolution.

The handset will be backed by a humongous 6,000 mAh battery. But, the fast charging capabilities have been undisclosed. The leaks have suggested an Exynos 9611 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is likely to arrive with Android 10 pre-installed with One UI 2.0 skin on top.

