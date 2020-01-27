Just In
Samsung Galaxy M31 Spotted At Bluetooth SIG Database: Launch Imminent
Samsung seems set to go on a launch spree soon. It's not just the Galaxy S20 series that is making consistent appearances via leaks, several smartphones from its Galaxy A and Galaxy M series are also hitting the web now and then. The Galaxy M31 is one such smartphone. It was earlier spotted via a listing on Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, it has made it to another mobile certification website indicating a launch anytime soon.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 has now cleared its certification from Bluetooth SIG. The device has been spotted with the SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN model number. This is the same model number with which it was earlier spotted on Geekbench as well.
The handset has been leaked sporting an L-shaped quad-rear camera module in the past. The leaks have tipped a 48MP primary sensor. While the specifications of the remaining cameras are undisclosed, the main lens said to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.
Under the hood, the Galaxy M31 is likely to be equipped with an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. This could be depending on the markets. The device is said to arrive with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and run on Android 10 OS. We can expect it to be topped with a new One UI 2.0 user interface.
The device scored 348 points in the single-core and 1214 points in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. As of now, the details related to the display, battery, and other features are yet to be revealed. Also, Samsung has not officially revealed any information on its arrival in the market. But, it is speculated to debut in Q1 2020 after the launch of the Galaxy S20 series. Details related to its launch and specifications will likely hit the web in the coming days.
