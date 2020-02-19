Samsung Galaxy M31 To Come In Three Colors With Plastic Unibody Design News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to launch its affordable mid-tier smartphone -- the Galaxy M31 probably within the next few days. Over the last few weeks, the features and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online, giving a clear idea of what the device offers.

Now, just a week away from the official launch, Ishan Agarwal has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in three color variants. The device will be available in red, blue, and black colors.

It is also interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a plastic unibody design, just like its predecessor -- the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M30. Though it might offer better protection against accidents, it will easily scratch under day-to-day scenarios.

The device will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch, possibly with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display will offer FHD+ resolution and it does not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the phone uses a physical capacitive fingerprint sensor, which is located on the back of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which is an octa-core processor with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device is likely to ship with Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top.

A 6,000 mAh battery will fuel the device along with support for fast charging and reverse charging via the USB Type-C port. The renders also confirm that the device will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Pricing

A recent report from IANS did hint that the smartphone will cost Rs. 15,999 in India, for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Considering this pricing, the smartphone has to compete against the likes of the Realme X2 and the Poco X2.

