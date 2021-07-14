Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Benchmark Scores Out; Dimensity 720 SoC Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has become consistent with affordable 5G smartphone launches similar to the Chinese brands. The Galaxy M32 5G is one of such upcoming 5G smartphones which is expected to go official sometime soon. The device is ready to make its debut in the Indian market as well as it stopped by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) recently. Now, the smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench which suggests it's in the final testing phase and will be unveiled soon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Confirmed Via Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the SM-M326B model number. The benchmark website mentions ARM MediaTek MT6853V/NZA processor. For the unaware, this is the Dimensity 720 5G processor which the company has also used on the Galaxy A32 5G. The octa-core processor has a clock speed of 2GHz.

The listing further reveals that the Galaxy M32 5G will ship with 6GB RAM. While the storage capacity isn't revealed, we can expect this variant to offer 128GB onboard storage. It is being suggested that the company might also launch 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM options.

The smartphone will ship with Android 11 OS as per the benchmark website which will likely be wrapped around One UI 3.0 skin. The Geekbench database only reveals the aforementioned specifications besides the benchmark scores. The handset has logged 497 points in the single-core test and 1605 points in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: What's Different Than The Standard 4G Model?

As of now, the key features of the Galaxy M32 5G are not revealed entirely. However, the primary difference between both variants would be the processor. The Galaxy M32 4G was launched with the Helio G80 processor, while the Galaxy M32 5G is said to arrive with the Dimensity 720 processor.

We are not sure if the remaining features would be similar to the 4G variant or the Galaxy A32 5G which debuted last year with the same Dimensity 720 5G processor. There are possibilities that it comes as a rebadged model in the remaining markets, but we will have to wait to be sure of the details. We will keep you posted with its arrival details.

Best Mobiles in India