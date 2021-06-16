Samsung Galaxy M32 India Launch Roundup: 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to arrive on June 21 in India. The phone has been spotted on Google Play Console ahead of the official announcement. Besides, the features and design of the handset have leaked multiple times online. The Amazon landing page has also confirmed few details about the Galaxy M32. Here's is a quick roundup of the upcoming Galaxy M32.

Samsung Galaxy M32 With Helio G80 Chipset Spotted On Google Play Console

As per the Google Play Console listing, the smartphone will ship with the MediaTek MT6769T chipset which is the codename of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also confirms the Galaxy M32 will come with 6GB of RAM, a Full-HD+ resolution, and Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Confirmed Features

The Amazon listing has confirmed that the Galaxy M32 will ship with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED panel that will support a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is seen in two color options - black and blue. Moreover, the Galaxy M32 will get quad rear cameras placed into a square-shaped module and the LED Flash is seen outside of the camera module. Upfront, the phone is confirmed to pack a 20MP front-facing camera. Besides, a huge 6,000 mAh battery will fuel the device.

However, there is no information on its fast charging. Additionally, the main lens of the Galaxy M32 is expected to be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 5MP sensors. The handset is also said to come with two storage configurations -4GB RAM+ 64GGB and 6GB RAM+ 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the phone. Considering the features, the phone is believed to be a mid-range offering and could come at around Rs. 20,000. In this range, the recently launched the iQOO Z3 5G and the Nord CE 5G Galaxy M32 will be tough competitors for the Galaxy M32. However, 5G connectivity is a plus point for these handsets.

Further, the upcoming smartphone is launching on June 21 at 12 PM and will go for sale via Amazon and the company's official site.

