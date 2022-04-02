Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specs And Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is slated to be launched today in India. We have already come across a slew of leaks and speculations that reveal what we can expect from the smartphone. Even the pricing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has been leaked by gossip mongers.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Livestream

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is slated for 12 PM today (April 2, 2022). The event will be livestreamed via the official social media and YouTube handles of the company for fans to stay tuned to the action as it unfolds. Already, both Samsung and Amazon have started teasing the arrival of the smartphone with dedicated microsites.

If you are interested in the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, then you need to head on to the Amazon site and hit the 'Notify Me' button on the microsite to know the developments regarding its availability. To stay updated to the action as it unfolds, do watch the livestream video below.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Expected Price, Specs

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to arrive in two storage configurations - a base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. These two variants are tipped to be priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively.

Moving on to the expected specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is believed to be launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The hardware aspects that are rumored include an octa-core processor based on the 5nm process and a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is likely to use a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.24 aperture, and two 2MP camera sensors with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

While there are rumors, we need to wait for its official launch to know more. Given that the launch of the Galaxy M33 5G is just a few hours away, we will get all the details soon.

Best Mobiles in India