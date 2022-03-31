Just In
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch
Recently, Samsung launch a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones in India. Now, it looks like Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy M series phone in the country. The company will host a launch event on April 2 to unveil the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India.
Already, we have been coming across several reports regarding the upcoming smartphone and now its possible pricing and availability details have been revealed. Now, the tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the following details of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price In India Leaks
The tipster has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will arrive in two storage variants. The entry-level variant is said to have 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and the high-end variant is likely to have 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.
The former variant is tipped to arrive with a box price of Rs. 24,999 and go on sale for Rs. 21,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to carry a box price of Rs. 26,999 and retail for Rs. 23,999. This upcoming Samsung smartphone is touted to get a discount of up to Rs. 2,000.
The tipster has also revealed the device could be launched in three color options. While the exact color options are not known, we have already seen the Green and Blue colors in the launch poster. We can expect a third Black option as well.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: What To Expect?
When it comes to expected specs, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to arrive with a 6.6-inch TFT display with an FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 1280 5G SoC topped with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There will be a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.
For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera for selfies. Other aspects that are rumored include a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support and Android 12 OS topped with One UI 4.1.
