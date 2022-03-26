Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Slated For April 2; 6,000mAh Battery, 5nm Octa-Core SoC Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled several A-series handsets in India. Now, it is launching a new M-series device named the Galaxy M33 5G in the country. The Galaxy M33 5G India launch was recently teased on Amazon. Now, the e-commerce site has confirmed that the Galaxy M33 5G is all set to arrive on April 2 in India. Here's everything that we know about the Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Details

As per the Amazon teaser, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be launched on April 2 at 12 PM IST. Apart from the launch date, the dedicated microsite on Amazon has also confirmed the key specs of the Galaxy M33 5G.

However, we already know the specifications of the upcoming smartphone as it was originally unveiled earlier this month in the global market alongside the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23. For the unaware, Samsung recently announced both the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Features In India

The Amazon teaser confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by the best 5nm processor. However, it did not mention the exact name of the processor. As per a recent post (via tipster Yogesh Brar), the upcoming Galaxy phone will be powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC. Further, the device is confirmed to come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD slot.

Amazon also reveals the phone will support Virtual RAM. A 6,000 mAh battery unit will fuel the device which with come with 25W fast charging and reverse charging technology. However, the device won't include a charger in the box as per the Amazon microsite. Apart from this nothing is revealed about the Galaxy M33 5G.

Going by the recent info, the phone is tipped to come with a 6.6-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will offer a quad-camera setup at the rear panel which will house a 50MP main camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it will feature an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

On the software front, the device will run on Android 12 OS with OneUI 4.1. The Galaxy M33 5G is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India. Considering the features, we expect it will be a mid-range offering which will compete with other brands' mid-range phones at the same price range. The virtual RAM support and a massive battery will be plus points. Furthermore, the device will be available for purchase via Amazon. It is also confirmed to come in two color variants in the country.

