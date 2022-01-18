Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Likely Enters Production In India: Here’s What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is highly anticipated to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series. Besides these, the company is also prepping to launch a few other devices in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series as well. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Now, the device is tipped to arrive in the Indian market sometime soon.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has entered into production at the company's facility in Greater Noida. As mass production has debuted, the smartphone's launch could be slated for the near future. Additionally, the report has also leaked some live shots of the smartphone revealing what we can expect from it in terms of design and internals.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: What To Expect?

For now, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications are not known but a recent listing on the Geekbench benchmarking database has revealed what we can expect from the device. Especially, it has shed light on the possible hardware aspects of the Samsung smartphone.

Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone is believed to be launched with Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. It is also hinted to get the power from the Exynos 1200 SoC, which might change as the processor is yet to be announced. This processor could be teamed up with 6GB of RAM while we can expect other variants. The device has scored 726 points in the single-core test and 1,830 points in the multi-core test.

While the Geekbench listing does not reveal any further aspects of the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on a Safety Korea certification, which has also confirmed a few details. Going by the same, the device is believed to arrive with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is believed to be launched with an AMOLED display featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. There could be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. The other aspects to expect from the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include up to 256GB of storage space and support for up to 25W fast charging support. We need to wait for further reports to know other details.

