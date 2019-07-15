Samsung Galaxy M40 Gets Cocktail Orange Edition In India – Amazon Prime Day Sale Offer You Can Get News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones have been selling well and are giving a tough challenge to rivals from other brands. The devices in this lineup are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon. The latest offering in this lineup is the Galaxy M40. Now, during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the company has let out another color variant of the device.

Well, Samsung Galaxy M40 is now available in the Cocktail Orange gradient color option. The rear panel is glossy and it extends till the edges. It is pale at the top and turns orange at the bottom. As it was introduced during the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale, this smartphone will be exclusive only to the Prime members.

While Amazon has listed this new color option of the Samsung smartphone, the official online store of the brand is yet to list it. However, it will be available for all after this sale.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in June for Rs. 19,990. At that time, only two variants of the smartphone were launched - Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue. The former features a gradient design and the same has been borrowed by the latest Cocktail Orange variant as well.

Offers You Can Avail

As the Amazon Prime Day Sale is going on, there are some attractive discounts on the device. Going by the same, there is 5% instant discount on using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for the purchase. Also, there is an additional Rs. 3,000 on exchange with select partners.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications

To recap, the Galaxy M40 is fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There are triple cameras at its rear with a 32MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a third 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera sensor as well. It gets the power from a 3500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Our Take On Samsung Galaxy M40

Well, if you are looking for a value for money offering from Samsung under the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket, then the Galaxy M40 is definitely a good buy. Right now, it is good to purchase it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale as it comes with attractive discounts.

