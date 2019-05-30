Samsung Galaxy M40 With 32MP Primary Camera Leaks: May Launch On June 11 At Rs. 20,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Galaxy M40 is said to go official on June 11 in the Indian market.

Samsung refreshed affordable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy M is getting a new model dubbed as the Galaxy M40. The South Korean tech giant is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy M40 in India which is scheduled for June 11, 2019. The upcoming device is a mid-range offering which will come with a punch hole design and some other modern features.

Samsung Galaxy M40 to offer 32MP main camera:

The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been leaked a couple of time before. The company itself had shared some teasers revealing some of the hardware features of the smartphone. The device has been suggested to come with a triple lens rear camera setup. Now, the primary camera sensor of the device has been tipped by the company.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, has revealed that the triple lens camera setup at the rear of the Galaxy M40 will come with a 32MP primary lens. The remaining camera sensors are yet to be revealed. The front camera for selfies and video chats will be a 16MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M40 previous leaks:

The Samsung Galaxy M40 previous leaks had suggested that the smartphone will make use of a massive 5,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone might be backed by a Snapdragon 675 processor. The display is likely to be an OLED panel with a waterdrop notch measuring 6.3-inches in size. The display will offer a full HD+ resolution.

The smartphone might come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration with Adreno 612GPU. It will ship with Android Pie OS topped with OneUI interface.

Samsung Galaxy M40 pricing and availability:

The Galaxy M40 is said to go official on June 11 in the Indian market. We can expect the sales to be official from next month itself. As for the pricing, the device is likely to priced somewhere around Rs. 20,000 in the country and be available online as well as offline retail stores for sale.

Our take on upcoming Galaxy M40:

The Galaxy M40 has been leaked with some good set of hardware. This is a good upgrade over the Galaxy M30 which also features a triple rear camera setup and was the first smartphone in the sub 20K price segment with three cameras. With the launch of Galaxy M40, the company will definitely have a fair chance against the Chinese counterparts such as Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro, etc.