Samsung Galaxy M40's Actual Battery Capacity Might Disappoint You

With the Samsung Galaxy M40, the Korean smartphone giant is expected to introduce a lot of flagship grade features on a mid-tier Galaxy smartphone. As Samsung has already confirmed, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is the first non-flagship smartphone from Samsung to feature a punch hole cutout or Infinity O display design.

A triple camera champ

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy M30, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will also offer a triple rear-camera setup, with much-improved camera sensors. It is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will feature a 32 MP primary camera sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device will house a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a minimum of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is most likely that the Galaxy M40 will have a 2.5D curved polycarbonate body, and the device is most likely to be available in different colors, including, blue and black.

A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery will power the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port and is also expected to offer a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

What do we think about the leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy M40?

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is one of the highlights of the smartphone. Samsung has opted for a smaller capacity battery on the Galaxy M40 compared to the M20 and the M30, which could be one of the drawbacks of the smartphone.

Other than the battery capacity, the Galaxy M40 has everything that one might expect from a high-performance smartphone, specially priced around Rs 20,000, and the Galaxy M40 is expected to around the same and will compete against the upcoming Redmi K20 or the Poco F2, and the Realme X.

