Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With Snapdragon 750G Chipset Launching On April 28: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to launch its first-ever M-series 5G phone dubbed the Galaxy M42. The smartphone was already teased to launch this month. Now, Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy M42 5G, which has been set for April 28 at 12PM. Further, the teaser of the e-commerce site has also revealed some features and design of the handset.

Going by this, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display and a gradient rear panel where four cameras are placed into a square-shaped module. Further, Amazon teaser has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and will also include "defense-grade Knox security" and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Features

The phone was also spotted on the Geekbench, suggesting the Galaxy M42 5G will be sold in 4GB RAM option. We can also expect other RAM and storage configurations. Software-wise, it is believed to run Android 11 OS with One UI 3.0 skin on top. Moreover, a 6,000 mAh battery is expected to fuel the device.

Moreover, the Galaxy M42 5G is said to debut as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. Considering this, we can expect the Galaxy M42 5G will come with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display. For optics, the Galaxy M42 5G might get a 48MP main lens which is likely to assist by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a pair of 5MP sensors for macro and depth imaging.

Upfront, the handset will feature a 20MP sensor for selfies and videos. Further, the phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Price In India

As far as price is concerned, the phone is rumored to fall between Rs. Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 25,000. If this appears to be true, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will compete against the Mi 10i which also runs the same Snapdragon 750G chipset. However, the Mi 10i has 108MP quad rear cameras which is the plus point for the handset.

Best Mobiles in India