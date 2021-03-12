Samsung Galaxy M42 Tipped With 6,000 mAh Battery; New 5G Mid-Ranger In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A, M, and the new F series have been sweeping the headlines for the past few months. From the looks of it, several new devices under these series are to follow. The latest smartphone tipped is the Samsung Galaxy M42, which seems to be a new entrant. The smartphone was spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance listing, revealing key details.

Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted

The details on the Wi-Fi Alliance tips the Samsung Galaxy M42 could be a 5G smartphone. However, it doesn't reveal the chipset powering it. Instead, the codename for the alleged Galaxy M42 comes as a close resemblance to a 5G smartphone. It will run Android 11 OS and pack a dual-band Wi-Fi system, which is a standard feature on mid-range smartphones.

Further, the rumored Samsung Galaxy M42 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery, the listing reveals. From the looks of it, 6,000 mAh batteries are appearing on several new smartphones across all price segments. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 could pack fast charging, reverse charging, and wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M42: What To Expect

For now, there's not much information about the Samsung Galaxy M42. However, if it's going to be another 5G smartphone in the mid-range segment, we can expect it to borrow features from other such smartphones like the Galaxy F62 or the Galaxy A52. This means we could expect to see a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Other details one can expect are quad cameras with at least a 48MP camera. It's also possible for the Samsung Galaxy M42 to pack a 64MP primary sensor, however, this would up the price of the smartphone. Going under the hood, Samsung could include a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC or the Snapdragon 750G.

That said, Samsung is still focusing on launching 4G smartphones in India. Even with several 5G smartphones in the market, the network here is still in its infancy. Rolling out expensive 5G smartphones is something Samsung is still skeptical about. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F62 is an exception that comes with 5G and a mid-range price tag.

