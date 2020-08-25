Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Date Tipped: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy M series has a couple of new offerings hitting the Indian market. The latest one to debut is the Samsung Galaxy M51. The phone was listed on the Samsung India website, but there was no word about its launch - till now. As per IANS, the new Galaxy M51 would launch in the second week of September.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch

The report doesn't provide any more details about the precise launch date. The report also adds that the Galaxy M51 will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Features

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has made a couple of rounds at various certification listings, giving us key details. Going into the details, the upcoming Galaxy M smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor. Reports have also suggested 6GB and 8GB RAM variants paired with 128GB of onboard storage.

Other details include a 6.67-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. Reports have also revealed the camera specifications, which is said to be a quad-camera module. Samsung is said to have placed a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP portrait camera, and lastly a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, Samsung has placed a 32MP lens in the punch-hole notch.

More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly pack a 7,000 mAh battery, which is certainly the biggest seen on a smartphone. The battery is paired with 25W fast charging support to boost the mobile's functionality. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy M51: What To Expect

The battery of the Samsung Galaxy M51 would make it the largest among smartphones. While the Galaxy M series have highlighted the 'Monster' features in terms of battery, the Galaxy M51 might have outdone competitors on a new level. We'll be seeing a lot of smartphone launches, especially in the mid-range. We'll know more about the Galaxy M51 ahead of its official launch.

