ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Likely Pegged For September

    By
    |

    Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding a new Samsung smartphone allegedly in the Galaxy M series. The talk is about the Samsung Galaxy M41 (Galaxy M51), which has been circulating in rumors and leaks for quite some time. Now, a fresh report hints that the device could be launched in the coming months.

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Likely Pegged For September

     

    One of the previous reports revealed that the Galaxy M51 could be launched by the end of June. Now, a report by MySmartPrice claims that the launch has been delayed and will happen in September. The source reveals that the delay is due to the production issues at the Samsung factories and no new information regarding its specifications has been divulged.

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Rumored Specs

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 stopped by the Geekbench benchmarking database a few days back. The listing reveals that the smartphone could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM. Another set of speculation points out that this smartphone could use an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. And, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone could run Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0.

    Besides these, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is believed to flaunt an AMOLED display along with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is likely to house a quad-camera setup as hinted by the leaked renders in the past. The camera module is alleged to feature a 64MP primary sensor along with other sensors arranged in a rectangular fashion at the top left corner of the rear. Also, it is believed to offer ample storage space of 128GB.

    One of the reports suggested that the Galaxy M41 will be shelved and the Galaxy M51 will be launched soon. It is also said that the upcoming device will use China's TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) flexible OLED panel. Notably, the same panel is used by Xiaomi Mi 10 series and Motorola Edge series as well. Samsung also appears to be testing the BOE OLED panel for the device.

     

    What We Think

    Given that Samsung Galaxy M51 is under development and could likely to be launched in September, we need to wait for further details confirming the same. We believe that it will be a mid-range offering like the others in the Galaxy M lineup. However, an official confirmation can shed more details.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X