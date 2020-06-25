Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Likely Pegged For September News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding a new Samsung smartphone allegedly in the Galaxy M series. The talk is about the Samsung Galaxy M41 (Galaxy M51), which has been circulating in rumors and leaks for quite some time. Now, a fresh report hints that the device could be launched in the coming months.

One of the previous reports revealed that the Galaxy M51 could be launched by the end of June. Now, a report by MySmartPrice claims that the launch has been delayed and will happen in September. The source reveals that the delay is due to the production issues at the Samsung factories and no new information regarding its specifications has been divulged.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Rumored Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 stopped by the Geekbench benchmarking database a few days back. The listing reveals that the smartphone could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM. Another set of speculation points out that this smartphone could use an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. And, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone could run Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0.

Besides these, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is believed to flaunt an AMOLED display along with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is likely to house a quad-camera setup as hinted by the leaked renders in the past. The camera module is alleged to feature a 64MP primary sensor along with other sensors arranged in a rectangular fashion at the top left corner of the rear. Also, it is believed to offer ample storage space of 128GB.

One of the reports suggested that the Galaxy M41 will be shelved and the Galaxy M51 will be launched soon. It is also said that the upcoming device will use China's TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) flexible OLED panel. Notably, the same panel is used by Xiaomi Mi 10 series and Motorola Edge series as well. Samsung also appears to be testing the BOE OLED panel for the device.

What We Think

Given that Samsung Galaxy M51 is under development and could likely to be launched in September, we need to wait for further details confirming the same. We believe that it will be a mid-range offering like the others in the Galaxy M lineup. However, an official confirmation can shed more details.

