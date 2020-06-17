Samsung Galaxy M41 Launch Called Off Due To Display Issues; Galaxy M51 To Rollout Instead News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has delayed the launch of its Galaxy M41 smartphone which was earlier reported to launch in India soon. Now, the same publication notes that the South Korean company has called off the unveiling. Instead, Samsung will likely launch the new Galaxy M51, with tweaked hardware and design.

Samsung Galaxy M41 Called Off

Previously, a report from TheELEC notes that the Samsung Galaxy M41 would launch in India in the mid-range segment. The company was also testing CSOR flexible OLED panels from TCL for the same. The same report now notes that Samsung has stopped outsourcing the display panels.

Samsung has been reportedly thinking of outsourcing display panels for a while now. Various Chinese companies like BOE have failed to pass the Samsung quality test for OLED panels. In fact, Samsung was planning on using China-made displays for the Galaxy M41. Since they didn't pass the quality test, the company is relying on its in-house Samsung Displays now.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Expected Features

Furthermore, TheELEC notes that the company could launch the Samsung Galaxy M51 instead, which has been in development for a while now. Previous reports have speculated the Galaxy M51 will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will likely run Android 10 OS with OneUI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Camera aspects are said to include a quad-camera module with a 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. As an in-display fingerprint is also speculated, we can expect to see an AMOLED screen. Many reports also claim that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the revamped version of the Galaxy A51. It is also speculated to include a beefy battery and a hole-punch design. Presently, the launch is expected later this year.

Samsung displays are quite popular and used by various brands like Apple. For its mid-range budget smartphones, Samsung has been trying out Chinese panels to reduce the cost of production. But as reported, these panels have failed the quality test. We also don't know what the company plans to do with the Samsung Galaxy M41. It could launch later this year with in-house panels.

Best Mobiles in India