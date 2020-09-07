Samsung Galaxy M51 To Pack Snapdragon 730G Chipset: Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy M51 is set to debut in a few days. Although the phone was launched in Germany a few weeks back, the Indian version was believed to be different. For one, the phone will pack a different processor than the European variant. It's now confirmed to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Processor Details

Amazon has been teasing a few key features of the Samsung Galaxy M51. To note, the previously released European version of the phone featured the Snapdragon 730 chipset. The key difference between the two processors is that the SD 730G is more optimized for gaming where the GPU is clocked higher than the SD 730.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Expected Features

Since the smartphone has already debuted in Germany, we can expect many of the features to be largely the same. For one, the new Galaxy M series is packing a 'monster' 7,000 mAh battery capacity with 25W fast charging support, the largest seen on a smartphone. The tablet-sized battery on the Galaxy M51 promises to deliver up to 64 hours of talk time, 32 hours of video playtime, and 182 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Other details include a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution. There's a punch-hole cutout in the center that houses the 32MP selfie camera. There's a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Now we know that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor and likely paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage. Like all new Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M51 will run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch

The smartphone is scheduled to debut on September 10 and will be exclusive on Amazon. The price of the Galaxy M51 is still under wraps. The phone debuted in Germany for EUR 360 (around Rs. 31,400). But in India, the phone could debut under Rs. 25,000. This puts the phone in direct competition with the OnePlus Nord.

