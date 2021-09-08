Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Support Page Goes Live; Another Premium Mid-Ranger? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is expanding its product portfolio in India with a couple of new smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India launch is imminent as the South Korean company has updated its India website with the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G support page has gone live on the Samsung India website, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G In India

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with the model number SM-M526B/DS was spotted by 91Mobiles that was updated on the Samsung India support page. However, the listing doesn't reveal much but one can speculate an imminent launch, sometime later this month. With 5G support and several premium features, this upcoming Samsung phone would debut in the premium mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has appeared on the rumor mill for sometime now, revealing a couple of its expected features. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O notch. The FHD+ display would support 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset, likely paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, with scope for expansion up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to support 11 5G bands and pack features like Knox 3.7 secure folder, Quick switch, content suggestions, and more.

The camera department on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to include a triple-camera setup. Here, one can expect to see a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Another 32MP selfie camera has also been suggested for the latest Samsung mid-ranger.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Premium Mid-Ranger?

Samsung has been revamping its Galaxy M series with several upgrades like 5G support. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is another example. Several other Galaxy M phones are lined up for launch in the Indian market. These upcoming phones aim to take on other premium mid-range phones from OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others.

