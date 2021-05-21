Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Could Be On Cards: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have seen a number of rebranded smartphones from Samsung of late. The rebadged smartphones are usually a part of the company's budget lineup - Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F. It looks like the company intends to continue to do this with select future smartphones and one such device is speculated to be the Galaxy M42 5G.

It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy F52 5G. Notably, the latter went official only recently in China and it carries the credits of being the first Galaxy F series device to be launched in the country. This smartphone shares some specs with the already official Galaxy A52 5G but it is not the same as the Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Details

Going by a recent by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy F52 5G's kin speculated to belong to the Galaxy M series is said to be launched sometime soon. The upcoming smartphone is believed to be the sequel to the Galaxy M51 launched last year. The report notes that the Galaxy M52 5G could be the device with the model number SM-M425F. For those who are unaware, this device is said to be a variant of the Galaxy M42 that makes use of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor.

As the Galaxy F52 5G also carries an identical name and a 64MP main camera sensor, we can expect the smartphone to be launched as the Galaxy M52 5G in select markets. However, the issue is that the exact camera sensor of the upcoming smartphone is unknown as the South Korean tech giant has not revealed any official word regarding it.

Another issue is the model number of the Galaxy F52 5G, which is SM-E5260. This is completely different from that of the unreleased smartphone - SM-M425F. So, we can expect the Galaxy M52 5G to be a standalone smartphone. However, we cannot come to any conclusion until the smartphone is officially unveiled or the company reveals further details regarding the same. Until then, we need to take this information with a grain of salt.

