Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, 4G Leak Leaves Nothing To Imagination; MediaTek SoCs, 15W Charging In Tow

Samsung is currently gearing up for the Galaxy A22 launch which is expected to be an affordable 5G smartphone. The device recently appeared at Google Play Console along with some key features such as the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and Android 11 OS. A new report has now surfaced revealing the entire spec-sheet of the Galaxy A22 5G along with the design. The report confirms the arrival of Galaxy A22 4G besides the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A42 4G Full Design, Specs Revealed

Both Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G have been leaked in full glory by 91Mobiles. The publication has not only shared the design, but also revealed the features of both models. The company has used an identical design language for the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G model. Both devices will ship with a waterdrop notch display.

The front panel will be surrounded by narrow bezels on the sides, but the chin will be slightly thick than the reset. Both Galaxy A22 5G and 4G will ship with a square-shaped camera module. However, the number of sensors would be different on both models.

The standard 4G model will be packed with four sensors, while the Galaxy A22 5G will feature a triple-lens setup. The right panel on both smartphones will have the volume as well as the power key, while the left panel will have the SIM card tray.

We are not sure if Samsung will be using a dedicated microSD card slot or hybrid. Notably, the leaked image shows the fingerprint scanner integrated inside the power key. But, that's only on the 5G model.

This is an indication that the Galaxy A22 4G might offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Also, the report suggests as many as four color options including black, green, purple, and white.

Moving to the features, this report also confirms the Dimensity 700 processor for the Galaxy A22 5G. The device will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display. The rear camera setup is said to comprise a 48MP main sensor paired with a 5MP and a 2MP sensor.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A22 4G variant is tipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Apart from the display, the camera and processor are also different here. The Galaxy A22 4G is speculated to be driven by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The camera setup at the rear will have an additional 2MP sensor, but the remaining setup will be the same as the 5G model (48MP+5MP+2MP). The battery setup on both Galaxy A22 5G and 4G models will be the same, i.e, a 5,000 mAh unit with 15W fast charging support.

Will Galaxy A22 5G Compete Better Against Chinese Counterparts?

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series to compete against the Chinese brands that have been dominating the affordable space for a long. The brand has managed to introduce some value for money handsets in these lineups. And finally, the brand has dipped its toes in the affordable 5G segment.

The Galaxy A22 5G seems a well-loaded package overall. We expect this handset to arrive with an affordable price tag which along with the suggested hardware makes it a good deal in its segment. Besides, the 4G variant also some good features that will allow it to compete against the rivals in its league.

