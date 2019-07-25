Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Launch Confirmed: Is It Coming To India? News oi-Vivek

Samsung will soon be unveiling its Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. As the launch date is inching closer, the company is confirmed to launch the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G edition. The official renders of the device are also floating all over the internet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is likely to offer identical internals as of the Galaxy Note 10+ and is anticipated to be the most expensive Note 10 variant. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be available exclusively on Verizon 5G network (in the US), hints the renders.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Specifications

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is most likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The processor will be paired with either the Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 5G modem for 5G networking. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top with added support for the S-Pen and other Note centric features.

The smartphone is speculated to house a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution running @60Hz and, offering an Infinity-O display with a single punch hole selfie camera.

The device will feature a quad-camera setup with a standard RGB lens, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a ToF sensor. A 4300 mAh battery will fuel the smartphone which supposedly supports 45W wired fast charging and wireless charging. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is likely to be an expensive model, just like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Our Opinion On the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will offer all the features that a standard Galaxy Note 10+ has, plus the 5G network support. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G might not launch in India, as there is no 5G network in the country, and we might have to wait until early 2020 to see the first batch of 5G phones.

