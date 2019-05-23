ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 to support super-fast 50W charging

    Galaxy Note10 is expected to support 5G network

    By
    |

    Samsung is most likely to showcase the Samsung Galaxy Note10 in the next few months. There are a lot of leaks and regulations regarding the features of the upcoming flagship Note smartphone. Now, a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note10 will come with UFS 3.0 storage module.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 to support super-fast 50W charging

     

    Along with the UFS 3.0 storage (OnePlus 7 Pro was the first smartphone to debut with the UFS 3.0 storage), the Galaxy Note10 is also speculated to support 50W fast charging via USB type C port, which is almost 3x faster compared to the 15W fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy Note9 or the Samsung Galaxy S10.

    Two Galaxy Note10 smartphones

    The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is expected to launch in two variants, where, the base variant is expected to offer a 6.28-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, whereas the high-end variant will go by the name Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro, which is expected to feature a 6.75-inch OLED display with 2K or QHD resolution. =

    Both variants of the Galaxy Note10 will be powered by either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The upcoming Galaxy Note10 smartphones will offer at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Just like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note10 is most likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup with a dedicated super wide-angle and a telephoto sensor.

    It is also speculated that the Galaxy Note10 will feature a 4000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note10 Pro will come with a slightly bigger 4500 mAh battery, and both smartphones are most likely to support 50W wired fast charging along with wireless charging. Finally, these smartphones will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and the Note10 Pro.

    Via

     

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue