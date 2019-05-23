Samsung Galaxy Note10 to support super-fast 50W charging News oi-Vivek Galaxy Note10 is expected to support 5G network

Samsung is most likely to showcase the Samsung Galaxy Note10 in the next few months. There are a lot of leaks and regulations regarding the features of the upcoming flagship Note smartphone. Now, a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note10 will come with UFS 3.0 storage module.

Along with the UFS 3.0 storage (OnePlus 7 Pro was the first smartphone to debut with the UFS 3.0 storage), the Galaxy Note10 is also speculated to support 50W fast charging via USB type C port, which is almost 3x faster compared to the 15W fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy Note9 or the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Two Galaxy Note10 smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is expected to launch in two variants, where, the base variant is expected to offer a 6.28-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, whereas the high-end variant will go by the name Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro, which is expected to feature a 6.75-inch OLED display with 2K or QHD resolution. =

Both variants of the Galaxy Note10 will be powered by either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The upcoming Galaxy Note10 smartphones will offer at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Just like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note10 is most likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup with a dedicated super wide-angle and a telephoto sensor.

It is also speculated that the Galaxy Note10 will feature a 4000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note10 Pro will come with a slightly bigger 4500 mAh battery, and both smartphones are most likely to support 50W wired fast charging along with wireless charging. Finally, these smartphones will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and the Note10 Pro.

