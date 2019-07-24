Samsung Galaxy Note 10 To Incorporate Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC News oi-Vivek

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the Note 10+ are expected to take the center stage on August 7th. Like every year, the specifications of these smartphones have been leaked online, which leaves nothing for the launch event, except for the pricing and availability.

The purported specifications of these smartphones from known tipster Evan Blass suggest some interesting modifications compared to the earlier generation Galaxy Note series devices. Here are the possible specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

If the leaks are to believed, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz. Strangely enough, the device will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

A 3600 mAh Li-ion battery will fuel the smartphone, possibly with support for fast charging and wireless charging. Both smartphones will offer a single punch-hole or an Infinity-O display design, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which again runs at 60Hz. The device with the plus moniker will share the RAM, storage, and processor with the standard variant. However, the company might also launch a high-end variant offering up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM.

The Note 10+ will come with a slightly bigger 4300 mAh battery. In addition to the aforementioned features, this model will offer a microSD card slot, an additional depth sensor, and both models will support air gestures. Both devices will run on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top, offering various Note centric customizations.

As of now, it is pretty unclear with regards to the support for 5G network, though a few reports were stating that the plus variant will support the same.

Our Opinion On The Leaked Specifications

It looks like the Galaxy Note 10+ will set a new benchmark in the Android flagship smartphone territory by offering the best display experience. It is also speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be the most expensive Note series smartphone from the company.

