    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders Leaked With No Headphone Jack, microSD Slot

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders are here. The Galaxy Note 10 is the first Galaxy Note series smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card. Yes, Samsung has finally caught up with the competition (Apple, Huawei, OnePlus, Sony) to deleting two differentiating features from its flagship smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders Leaked With No Headphone Jack

     

    Boxy Design With New S-Pen

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes in a rectangular design with minimal bezels, except for the punch-hole display on the front, which is in the right dead center. The Silver color Galaxy Note 10 comes with a blue S-Pen, whereas, the black color Galaxy Note 10 comes with a black S-Pen.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Looks Similar To the Galaxy Note 10

    There are only a few differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with triple rear-facing cameras, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a quad-camera setup with a dedicated ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, which helps the camera to measure the distance between the camera and the subject.

    The Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Silver and Black colors with a matching S-Pen, which is expected to offer new features compared to the previous generation S-Pen. For the first time, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to pack in a massive 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders Leaked With No Headphone Jack

     

    Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will either be powered by the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This time around, the top of the line variant is expected to offer up to 1 TB of storage and no microSD slot.

    What Do We Think About The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Renders

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders gives us an early glimpse at the next flagship smartphone from Samsung. With respect to the camera, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to outperform the Galaxy S10. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
