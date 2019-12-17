Just In
- 3 min ago National Broadband Mission Aims To Connect Rural Areas To The Internet By 2022
-
- 9 min ago JBL Reflect Eternal Headphones Uses Solar Panels For Unlimited Battery Life
- 28 min ago ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G With SD 865 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News CAA: Protests outside Jamia enters 3rd day
- Finance RBI Now Plans To Make RTGS Available 24x7
- Movies Chhapaak 'Nok Jhok' Song: Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey's Cute Moments Leave You With A Smile
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Actress Whose Fashion Is Only Getting Stronger With Time
- Sports NBA wrap: Pacers edge Lakers, Clippers cruise past Suns
- Automobiles Toyota Glanza Finance Offers & Benefits For December 2019
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka During The Christmas Holidays
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Bags FCC Certification: Might Launch Soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series debuted earlier this year with the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Now, the South Korean giant is working on the third model dubbed Note 10 Lite. Expected to arrive anytime soon, the handset has been appearing via leaks quite consistently. Just a few weeks ago the handset got certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Now, it has cleared certification from another platform.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Online Certification Details
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has cleared its certification in the US from FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with the A3LSMN770F model number. Notably, the FCC listing doesn't primarily give any information on the expected hardware of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite
It is also worth mentioning that the smartphone has been previously tipped to debut in December alongside the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A91, and the Galaxy S10 Lite. However, a recent leak indicated a delayed launch in the mid of January 2020.
Currently, there is no specific date available, but with the device getting certifications in multiple regions indicate an imminent launch.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Rumored Specifications
The leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite had confirmed a single-punch hole placed at the center-top of the display. At the rear, the device is said to sport a square-shaped quad-camera module. The device is confirmed with an S Pen support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Moving on to the hardware, the device is said to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display measuring somewhere between 6.5-inches- 6.7-inches. Under the hood, the device is said to make use of an in-house Exynos 9810 chipset likely to be accompanied by 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to ship with Android 10 OS and offer a custom One UI 2.0 user interface. It is said to offer a 32MP camera upfront to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. While the rear camera sensors are undisclosed, a 12MP wide-angle sensor is likely to be present.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,985
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,591
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,899
-
34,985
-
15,999
-
25,999
-
47,200
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
9,999
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990
-
33,530
-
14,030
-
6,990
-
20,340
-
12,790