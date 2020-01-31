Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Buyers Get Up To Rs. 5,000 Exchange Discount

A few days back, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite were launched in India. These smartphones have already gone on sale in the country. And, like any other device, there is some additional launch offers on them as well. Now, the company has announced a limited period exchange discount on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Additional Exchange Discount

Samsung is providing an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite across all platforms. This offer is applicable only on exchanging an old smartphone. The maximum exchange discount that one can get depends on the value of the smartphone that they are going to trade in for this new device.

It has been revealed that the exchange discount is applicable to both the storage variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This limited period offer is available only until February 29, 2020, and it can be availed on purchases made via the official Samsung online store, Samsung Shop app, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price In India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched in India in two storage variants. The base variant of the Samsung smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 38,999. The high-end variant features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 40,999.

Given that buyers will be able to get a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an old smartphone for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it is possible to get the device for an effective price starting from Rs. 33,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Highlights

Talking about the USP of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, this smartphone comes with an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cutout at the center for the selfie camera, a triple-camera system at the rear arranged in a squarish module. The device runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0. It gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC along with a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. Belonging to the Galaxy Note 10 series, this smartphone comes with the S-Pen integration as well.