Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Cheaper By Rs. 5,000: Should You Buy?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite came as an affordable option against the top-end variant of the Galaxy Note 10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. But now, cashback offers from Amazon has a discount of Rs. 5,000, shipping the phone for Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Discount

The sweet deal comes ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite presently costs around Rs. 39,999 for the base variant. But now interested buyers can purchase the smartphone for Rs. 34,999. The higher variant with 8GB RAM is available for Rs. 36,999.

Of course, there are a couple of clauses for the discount offer. The Amazon offer is available for Citibank credit card and debit cardholders only. The offer is valid from June 13 to August 6. The cashback will be delivered within 90 days of making the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite ships with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The S Pen stylus that's exclusive to the Galaxy Note series is another attraction, further including almost all the features of the premium Galaxy Note 10. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Other features include a triple-camera module at the rear with a 12MP main shooter with dual-pixel autofocus, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. Up front, Samsung has placed a 32MP selfie camera.

Going under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 chipset. As noted, there are two variants of 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB onboard storage. Samsung has included a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 1TB.

The S Pen stylus included in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite allows users to perform multiple tasks. Features like air-command support are especially handy for those who regularly use the stylus for taking down notes or doodle. With the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sure makes an attractive offer.

