Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Leaked Live Images Reveal Punch-Hole Display And Triple-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the next anticipated flagship smartphone launch this year. The internet is currently flooded with numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series. Earlier this month, the renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro were leaked in full glory. Now, some live images of the Galaxy Note 10+ are making rounds over the web.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Live Leaked Images:

The live leaked images of the Galaxy Note 10+ reveal the key design elements of the device. The images shared confirms the presence of a triple-lens camera setup on the rear panel.

The camera lenses are stacked vertically on the top-left of the rear panel accompanied by an LED flash. The images leaked also shows the bootup screen where one can easily see the Galaxy Note 10+ model name.

Apart from this, the smartphone is confirmed to feature a punch-hole design instead of the waterdrop notch of a FullView design. The in-display camera cutout is positioned at the center-top of the display.

It seems that the device will be available in black color option. Apart from the aforementioned details, the leaked images don't reveal the hardware information. However, some previous rumors have given us insight into the same. Let's have a look.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Rumored Hardware:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is rumored to run on Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 based on the markets. It might be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The smartphone will likely pack a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto at the rear for photography.The device is said to sport a 6.75-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution.

Like other flagship Samsung smartphones, the display on Galaxy Note 10+ will also support HDR 10+ feature. The handset will likely be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Qi Wireless and 25W fast charging support.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

More information on the same is expected to surface ahead of the August launch. We will keep you posted with the latest information the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series, so, stay tuned with us.

Best Mobiles in India