Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Without Bixby Button Leaked In Full Glory

We might now have an idea about how Samsung's upcoming flagship - Galaxy Note 10 would shape up. Known tipster OnLeaks has posted a few renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro model.

The new renders, via OnLeaks and PriceBaba shows a device similar to the previously leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10. What's interesting is that there's no Bixby button here, and it also lacks the 3.5mm audio jack.

The bottom part houses a USB-C port, S-Pen slot, and speaker grille. The elimination of a 3.5mm audio jack also means that the company might completely move over the standard and push users to buy the Galaxy Buds instead.

There are a few differences between the new render and previous ones. Both phones have vertically aligned camera setups, but the pro model seems to have an additional sensor outside the main setup.

The new device is also tipped to feature a 6.75-inch display while claiming that the standard model will have a 6.3-inch display. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will also come with a bigger battery compared to the standard model.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chipset and will feature an in-fingerprint sensor. It could feature 8GB/12GB of RAM with at least 128GB storage.

Besides, Samsung has also delayed the release of its Galaxy Home smart speaker again. The Bixby-powered smart speaker might reach the markets sometime in July or September. The company is yet to announce the news officially.

According to the Bluetooth SIG website, the company has a smaller "AI speaker" in the works. The device is expected to be dubbed as Galaxy Home Mini. The website doesn't offer any more information apart from the model number (SM-V310) and Bluetooth 4.2 support.