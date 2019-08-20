Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to unveil its new Galaxy Note series of smartphones -- the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ today, August 20th at 12 PM in India. The company is hosting the launch event at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru and here is everything you need to know.

The company will be streaming the launch across various online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. You can also catch the live streaming directly from here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the smaller device amongst the two sporting a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an Infinity-O style notch. The smartphone retails for Rs. 69,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with no microSD card slot.

The bigger Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and also flaunts an Infinity-O style notch. This variant offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 79,999. Besides, this model has a quad-camera setup, whereas, the standard variant has a triple-camera setup.

Both phones are powered by the in-house Exynos 9825 SoC, the company's first processor based on 7nm fabrication. Both phones support 45W fast charging and fast wireless charging as well.

Both devices offer a premium metal-glass design with dual curved edge screen offering higher screen-to-body ratio. These are also the first Galaxy Note series smartphones to come without the 3.5mm headphone jack. Just like the previous generation devices, these smartphones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Our Opinion On The Galaxy Note 10 Series Of Smartphones

The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are the best smartphones from Samsung till date. These devices offer a premium design, flagship-grade hardware, and have the prospectus to make them truly flagship-class smartphones.

