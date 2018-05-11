Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J7 Duo price cut

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India last year for Rs. 67,900. The device has been receiving price cut and cashback offers from the company taking its selling price down to Rs. 59,900. If you feel that this pricing is too high for a yesteryear mode but interested in the handset, then here's good news for you. We say as there is a limited period discount on the phablet now.

Taking this discount into effect, the Galaxy Note 8 can be bought at a lesser price of Rs. 49,900. According to a tweet by the well-known Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, Paytm provides Rs. 10,000 cash back on the handset. This offer will be valid till May 31. Eventually, you can get the flagship phablet at an effective price of Rs. 49,900. At its pricing, the device will be a great value for money purchase.

Galaxy J7 Duo price cut

The source also reveals that the Galaxy J7 Duo will be priced at Rs. 15,990. This smartphone was launched in April for a pricing of Rs. 16,990. Apparently, the Galaxy J7 Duo has got a price cut of Rs. 1,000. It carries the credits for being the first Galaxy J series smartphone to come with dual cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs

The Galaxy Note 8 bestows a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It uses an Exynos 8895 SoC and not the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is the first Samsung device to come with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera comprises of a dual 12MP module with one being a wide-angle lens and the other a telephoto lens. At the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 is pegged to be announced in the third quarter of this year. Having said that, we can expect the pricing of the yesteryear model to go down further. Given that there is a cashback of Rs. 10,000, are you interested in buying the Galaxy Note 8? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.