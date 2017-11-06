Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 codename surfaces online

Samsung is done with the flagship launches for this year. Having said that, the focus of the company right now is on the next-generation flagships, especially the Galaxy S9 and S9+ those are believed to be launched in the first quarter of 2018.

We have already come across several leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung devices such as Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy Note 9. While it has been just a few months since the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, it looks like the company has already started developing its successor, the Galaxy Note 9.

According to a report by The Investor from South Korea via SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 9 will be codenamed "Crown". The device is expected to be released sometime in the second half of the next year, which doesn't seem surprising.

A report by The Bell quotes an anonymous local smartphone component supplier in South Korea stating that it will start providing components for a pilot production of the next year's Galaxy Note 9 in the first quarter of 2018.

The device is speculated to be a refined variant of the existing phablet - Galaxy Note 8. The device is likely to feature a similar 6.3-inch Infinity Display panel and similar innards. The report tips that the focus of Samsung will be on improving the capabilities and performance of the S Pen and the dual rear cameras.

Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across speculations regarding the Galaxy Note 9. We have already come across reports tipping that the device might feature an under-glass fingerprint sensor instead of the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. A previous report has also revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a similar display as its predecessor.

Let's await further information to hit the web regarding the next generation Samsung phablet before to come to any kind of conclusion.