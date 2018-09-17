Samsung Galaxy Note 9 repeats history; catches fire in a woman's purse

A Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reportedly caught fire inside woman's purse in New York, earlier this month. The news came into light after a lawsuit was filed against the company. Real estate agent Diane Chung says in her lawsuit her Note 9 got "extremely hot" on September 3, reports the New York Post.

The woman stopped using the phone and kept it inside her purse but soon she heard "a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke" coming out of her purse, the lawsuit alleges.

In her lawsuit, filed to the Queens Supreme Court, Chung says that she was able to remove the phone from her purse onto an elevator floor, but the fire didn't stop until the phone was thrown in a bucket of water.

The incident alleged in Chung's lawsuit is reminiscent of company's infamous Galaxy Note 7, that was launched two years ago. The device was discontinued after the whole debacle, causing a dozen devices to catch fire and burst into flames. The original batteries were found to be faulty, due to the improper construction.

To get rid of this issue in the future, the company came up with an eight-point inspection process for its batteries that, Samsung said, goes "well above and beyond the industry standard."

"The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever," DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business, said last month, according to The Investor. "Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore."

"Samsung takes customer safety very seriously and we stand behind the quality of the millions of Galaxy devices in use in the United States," Samsung said in a statement. "We have not received any reports of similar incidents involving a Galaxy Note 9 device and we are investigating the matter."

Besides, Samsung is said to launch its first smartphone with a quadruple-camera setup on October 11. But, if the new reports are to believed, it will also be the company's first device to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

An industry insider claimed that the company has tested prototypes that have this functionality. It will be interesting to see how the company manages to take over this situation and continues to develop high-end consumer products.