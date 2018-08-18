Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update introduces toggle for super slow-motion video recording speeds

Samsung has introduced its latest flagship offering which is the Galaxy Note 9 for the masses earlier this month. The company has recently unveiled the smartphone for the Indian market as well. Now, only a few days after its announcement the flagship device from Samsung is all set to get a new update. This is the first update which the device will be receiving and the update is making its way to the device even before the device reached the early buyers.

As per some report from the PhoneArena, the new first update for the Galaxy Note 9 has introduced a new toggle which is said to allow the users to switch between variable length super slow-motion video recordings.

The new update which is the version N960FXXU1ARH5 will allow the users to select between the recording speeds of 0.2 seconds or 0.4 seconds of super slow-motion video. This feature was not available with any of the previously available flagship devices from Samsung. The difference in the recording speeds might not appear substantial, it is being expected that the videos recorded in real-life situations will appear better and different with the slow-motion feature.

It is being also reported that, apart from the toggle switch, the latest update does not bring any other noticeable changes to the device. This indicated the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not receive any other new feature or tweaks ahead of its release. Also, the device's capability to capture videos of 0.4 seconds in length at 960fps will surely give the Galaxy Note 9 an advantage over the Galaxy S9 smartphones. As of now, the Galaxy S9 smartphones have the option to record super slow-motion videos for 0.2 seconds. The Galaxy S9 devices can also capture 0.4 seconds of slow-motion videos at 480fps.

Also, as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices are packed with a similar set of hardware it is highly likely that Samsung could release a similar update for the Galaxy S9 devices in the coming days. Users who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 9 can expect to receive the update as soon as they switch on their device. If in case they do not receive the update they can manually check for the update in the device settings.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a huge 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display which has a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The Quad HD+ display has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and a pixel density of 516 PPI.

At its core, the Indian version of the Galaxy Note 9 will be backed by Exynos 9810 processor which is equivalent to Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device will be available in two different storage and RAM variants which will be the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. The storage can further be expanded up to 1TB via a 512GB microSD card.