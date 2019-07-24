ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Teaser Suggests August 8 Launch - All You Need To Know

    Samsung is all set to launch its most awaited Galaxy Note10 on August 7. Ahead of its launch, many rumors and leaks have surfaced on the web, revealing the specification in all possible ways. Meanwhile, the company has also sent the media invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled in New York. As far as India's launch is concerned, the company has started teasing on e-commerce platforms - Flipkart and Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Teaser Suggests August 8 Launch

     

    The teaser shows an SPen drawing a circle which transform into the camera lens and at the end it reads "Galaxy Unpacked |August 8, 2019." The company will disclose the Indian pricing of the smartphone after the global launch.

    According to leaks and rumors, the company is planning to launch three variants. The Galaxy Note10 is said to arrive with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

    The reports also suggest that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,600mAh non-removable battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.

    The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to offer similar processor, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Both the smartphone variants will feature a punch-hole camera similar to the one available on Samsung Galaxy S10.

    The Galaxy Note10+ model is said to offer a microSD card slot which will allow users to expand the storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. According to the reports both the models will support air gestures and will run on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

     
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
