Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Live Shots Emerge Online

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note20 series on August 5. As per speculations, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is believed to be the most advanced variant in the series similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the series. Besides this, the company is also rumored to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 next month.

While we are a month ahead of the launch of these devices, a Twitter-based tipster and YouTuber Jimmy is Promo has shed light on the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra via leaked shots.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Live Shots Leak

The leaked live shots of the alleged Galaxy Note20 Ultra black color option shows that the smartphone will have a glossy panel. Recently, the company accidentally revealed the Mystic Bronze color option. On contrary to the latest leak that shows the glossy build, the bronze edition showed the device in matte AG Glass finish.

The leaked live shot shows that the upcoming Galaxy Note20 Ultra could arrive with a curved screen surrounded by slim bezels. And, it appears to a relatively smaller hole for the selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the overall design appears to be more squarish.

Moving onto its rear, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra's camera bump is noticeable. It appears to flaunt three camera sensors along with an LED flash unit and a fourth camera sensor as well. Of these, the third sensor is claimed to be a periscope zoom lens.

Talking about the exterior, the chassis appears to be redesigned and is seen to flaunt the power button and volume rockers at the right. The tipster adds that the S-Pen and speaker wil be moved to the left of the USB Type-C charging port. And, the upcoming flagship model is said to ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What To Expect From Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Previous reports hint that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra might arrive with a 6.87-inch QHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is believed to employ a Snapdragon 865+ SoC teamed up with up to 12GB RAM. The other aspects of the upcoming Samsung smartphone include a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear, up to 50x zoom support and an impressive 4500mAh battery.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series could be launched on August 5, we can get to know more in the coming days. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

