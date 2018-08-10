Samsung Galaxy Note9 is up for pre-order in India; price starts Rs. 67,900

Samsung took the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy Note9 at an event held in New York yesterday. Though the company revealed a lot of details about the smartphone's specifications and features, it did not reveal any word regarding its pricing. Regarding the availability, the company has announced that the device will be up for sale from August 24.

Now, Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note9 in India. Interested buyers can prebook the device from the official Samsung e-store. And, buyers will get a chance to win the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch priced at Rs. 22,990 for just Rs. 4,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 price in India

From the listing on the official Samsung e-store, we get to know the pricing of the device. The Galaxy Note9 base variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 67,900. And, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 84,900. While the Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colors will be available in both the variants, the Metallic Copper variant is available only for the base variant.

From the listing, interested buyers can prebook the Galaxy Note9 from August 10 to August 21. The company claims that the shipments will debut on August 20. And, recent reports have suggested that the company will host an event on August 22 to launch Galaxy Note9 in India.

Galaxy Note9 launch offers

Talking about the launch offers, buyers who choose Paytm Mall to get the Note9 will get a cashback of Rs 6,000. Likewise, those who use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and choose no cost EMI for 3, 6 or 9 months can get a cashback of Rs. 6,000. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option starting Rs. 5,657 per month on using any of the leading credit cards or Bajaj Finserv.

The Samsung Upgrade Program will let buyers get an upgrade bonus, which is nothing but an additional exchange discount. To avail the Rs. 6,000 additional exchange value, buyers have to trade-in any of the eligible devices mentioned in the list below.