Samsung Galaxy On Max listed on Flipkart: Price, features and specs revealed

After all the teasers and leaks that we witnessed in the past couple of days, Samsung has finally unveiled a new smartphone as a Flipkart exclusive in India.

Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy On Max the smartphone has already been listed on the e-commerce platform. However, the company has not disclosed any details about the release date or when the device will actually become available for purchase.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said, "Today consumers use their smartphones to capture memories. Galaxy On Max is the perfect device for this, enabling users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions. It also offers the option of sharing pictures on-the-go with a single click. Galaxy On Max will redefine the way people click and share pictures."

While that sounds promising for photography enthusiasts, the smartphone also brings in some key features as well as the best specifications at a reasonable price.

Display, Processors, RAM, and Storage The new Samsung smartphone Galaxy On Max comes with a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 SoC (with four cores clocked at 2.39GHz and four cores clocked at 1.69GHz) which is further paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras While the company is claiming that Samsung Galaxy On Max will enable users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions the cameras on board the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel sensor at the rear along with a f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. At the front, the handset is equipped with a 13MP sensor with a f/1.9 aperture and flash as well. The camera app comes with a social camera mode and this will now allow users to click pictures with live stickers. The company says that users will be able to pin their favorite contacts on social media within the camera to immediately share pictures with them. Battery and Software Moving forward, the smartphone is backed by a 3630mAh battery and it also comes with NeoPower 2.5 fast charging support. As for the software, the Nubia M2 runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. Other Features The Samsung Galaxy On Max features a fingerprint sensor on the home button. Further, the handset also supports Samsung Pay Mini, UPI-based payments and also integrates a mobile wallet. However, the smartphone misses out on NFC and MST. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone measures 156.6x78.7x8.1mm and weighs 178 grams. Price and Availability The Samsung Galaxy On Max is priced at Rs. 16,900 in India and it will be available in Black and Gold color variants. The release date is yet to be announced but the smartphone is listed on Flipkart with a coming soon tag. Besides, as of now Ajay Yadav, Vice President, Mobiles and Accessories, Flipkart has stated, "At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to redefine the smartphone experience by offering customers the best products that are future-ready, stylish and high on performance. Our exclusive partnership with Samsung for their best in class technology combined with our reach and affordability levers are sure to keep our ever-evolving new generation of smartphone users excited."