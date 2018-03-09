Samsung Galaxy On Max gets a price cut; now available at Rs. 14,900

Samsung Galaxy On Max has received a price of Rs. 2,000. The device that was launched in India in July 2017 at a price point of Rs. 16,900 is now available at Rs. 14,900. The new pricing is already available on the company's official online store and the online retailer Flipkart as well and it is likely to be a limited period discount.

Buyers who choose to get hold of the Samsung Galaxy On Max via Flipkart can get a slew of additional discounts and offers as well. In addition to the Rs. 2,000 discount, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 14,000 exchange offer on choosing to exchange your old smartphone, a buyback guarantee at just Rs. 49 and no cost EMI offers starting from Rs. 2,484 per month.

Also, the Galaxy On Max is available at Rs. 2,200 instant cashback from Reliance Jio as the device is available as a part of the Jio Football offer. Users can get 4.5TB of data on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 plans per month.

To refresh on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy On Max boasts of a 5.7-inch FHD display and makes use of an octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 SoC. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to Rs. 256GB using a micro SD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Samsung's TouchWIZ UI, this smartphone flaunts a 13MP main camera at its rear accompanied by LED flash. Also, there appears to be a selfie camera of 13MP with LED flash. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7 while the selfie camera aperture is f/1.9. Moreover, the device features the social camera mode that enables the Galaxy On Max users to share their snaps instantly on social media sites with live stickers.

The connectivity features on board the Samsung Galaxy On Max include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a micro USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering a decent backup.

Notably, the price cut of the Galaxy On Max comes within days of the price cut of the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones.