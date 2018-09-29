Samsung Galaxy P30 with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor spotted on TENAA

Samsung is on a roll to launch more budget and mid-tier smartphones in India. And now, the company might launch yet another mid-tier smartphone, albeit in China on the 11th of October. The company is likely to launch the Galaxy P30 and the Galaxy P30 Plus at the "4x fun event".

Samsung might introduce the new Galaxy P series of smartphones, as a part of the introduction the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy P30. The Galaxy P30 has been spotted on China revealing the major specifications of the upcoming mid-tier smartphones from Korean smartphone giant.

The Samsung Galaxy P30 and the Samsung Galaxy P30 Plus are expected to be the camera-centric smartphone with two cameras on the front and two cameras on the rear side of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy P30 Plus is tipped to launch with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and the P30 Plus moniker will be the first Samsung smartphone to do so. However, the Galaxy P30 has a physical fingerprint sensor on the back side.

Samsung Galaxy P30 specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy P30 comes with a model number SM-G6200 with a 5.99-inch display offering a taller aspect ratio. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC or a mid-tier 600 series Qualcomm SoC with 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Samsung smartphones typically come with an OLED display, and the Galaxy P30 will have an LCD screen, which will help the brand to reduce the cost of manufacturing. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy P30 Plus is expected to come with an OLED display, as the in-screen fingerprint sensor cannot be implemented on a smartphone with an LCD or TFT display.

The Samsung Galaxy P30 and the Samsung Galaxy P30 Plus are likely to be priced aggressively to compete against the likes of the other mid-tier smartphones from Honor, Huawei, Xiaomi, and RealMe.

