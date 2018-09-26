Samsung Galaxy P30 gets 3C certification; October 11 launch likely

Recent reports have suggested that Samsung could be launching two smartphones under the new Galaxy P series. These devices are likely to be the Galaxy P30 and P30 Plus. And, it is believed that these new devices will be the first ones from Samsung to bestow an in-display fingerprint sensor. And, we can expect the new phones to be launched at the upcoming '4x the fun' event on October 11.

Though there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding these new smartphones, it looks like the launch of these phones is imminent. We say so as a new report shows that the device has received the 3C certification recently.

Samsung Galaxy P30 gets certified

As per the certification database, the device comes with the model number SM-G6200. The 3C certification via MySmartPrice hints that the P30 could be launched as a China exclusive initially. We are yet to know if this smartphone will be launched in the global markets. However, we can expect to see an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone.

What to expect

While the certification listing doesn't shed light on the other details of the smartphone, it looks like it will be launched in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB and come in four colors - Blue, Black, Red and Pink.

The new Galaxy P series smartphones are likely to feature LCD display panels and new LCD panels from JDI as it will be compatible with the new in-display fingerprint sensors. We can expect the P30 and P30 Plus to use FHD+ Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 or higher. While the other details are yet to be known, these upcoming Samsung phones are believed to use the octa-core Exynos 7885 SoC.

In-display fingerprint sensor

Going by the previous reports, the key highlight of the Galaxy P30 could be the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are rumors that the company might incorporate this technology in the Galaxy S10, the upcoming flagship smartphone to be launched in early 2019. However, another set of reports reveal that the Galaxy S10 might not arrive with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which is used in the existing smartphones. It is speculated to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that will render greater levels of accuracy.