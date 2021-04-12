Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Shots, Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is highly anticipated to unveil a new Galaxy A series smartphone, which could be the Galaxy A82 5G. This smartphone is believed to be launched in the global markets with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2. Recently, the device in question was spotted on the Google Play Console listing that revealed the possible specs of the smartphone. Now, its official posters have been shared by a South Korean Naver blog user.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 posters give us a glimpse at the entire design and specifications. The tipster claims that the device will be unveiled on April 23 in the company's home market South Korea and the reservations will be live between April 13 and April 19. The smartphone will be displayed at the retail stores of SKT telecom operator for demonstrations.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Rumored Specs

Going by the leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will carry dimensions of 161.9 x 73.8 x 8.1 mm and weigh around 176 grams. It might make use of a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is believed to be an Infinity-O panel with a punch-hole cutout to feature a 10MP selfie camera sensor with autofocus.

Moving on to its rear, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Under its hood, it is speculated that the smartphone might use a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is a dated flagship-grade processor. It is said to be teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. A 4500mAh battery is said to power the upcoming Samsung smartphone with support for 25W fast-charging feature. It is believed to arrive with a microSD card slot and an in-display fingerprint sensor too.

We have already seen the live shots of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 as seen above revealing what we can expect in terms of design. Besides this, there is no word on the pricing of this upcoming smartphone for now. It is said that there will be three color options - Gray, White, and Light Violet.

Best Mobiles in India