Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury to launch in China today

Samsung has announced that its upcoming mid-range smartphone -dubbed as Galaxy S light luxury-will be launch on May 2. Earlier the device was rumored with the name if Galaxy S8 Lite/ S9 Lite. The company has confirmed the launch date and the specific conference time at 1:00 pm, the location is at Jingdong Building headquarters in Beijing.

A new poster surfaced on the web which is released by the company confirmed the name of the device. In addition, it also includes the location of launch and the time of the launch event. Samsung has also mentioned that only 100 people have been invited to the launch event.

The Galaxy S light Luxury is coming with a 5.8-inch FHD+ Infinity Display with a resolution of 2220×1080, along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, the SoC consists of eight nuclear Kryo 260 64-bit CPU and Adreno 512 GPU that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 400GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the smartphone comes with a single camera setup in the rear, there is a 16-Megapixel primary sensor on the rear panel, along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone houses an 8-Megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner in the same spot as the Galaxy S8 duo.

The rear panel of the phone is made of 3D glass. In addition, in order to respond to the "light luxury" characteristics, the machine will have a hot red Burgundy color. The Samsung Galaxy S light Luxury will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and it will be backed by a powerful 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S8 Star is said to come with Water and dust resistant features with the IP68 certification. The smartphone will offer connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5 (LE up to 2Mbps), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST.

Earlier this month a Samsung smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing with code name SM-G8750. The model with dual camera setup got the China certification recently. The phone was said to be called S9 mini, but now the same Twitter user is claiming that it will be released as Galaxy S8 Lite in China.

