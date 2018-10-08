ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S10 to be powered by an NPU-powered processor

Samsung wants to get into the AI processor race.

    Samsung will be unveiling its next S series flagship - the Galaxy S10 next year. But, that doesn't stop new leaks and reports form pouring in every day. Now, a new report suggests that the upcoming smartphone will have a processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) developed for specific artificial computing.

    The new functionality, however, will only be seen on select Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models. Samsung has already developed the second-generation NPU solution, as suggested by a LinkedIn profile of one of its former employees. It doesn't give away any specifics about the chip, though the platform is expected to be found inside the Exynos 9820, which is the company's next flagship processor for phones and tablets.

    While the company has already developed an NPU, the Exynos 9810 lacked the support, which powers the current flagships from the brand. Besides, Qualcomm and Huawei are well ahead in making mobile AI chips. The successor to the Snapdragon 845 processor will also come with an NPU, while the new Kirin 980 is said to be the most advanced smartphone AI chip on the market.

    After ignoring the mobile AI and seeing its competitors taking advantage of the technology, Samsung seems to be planning a major NPU push in 2019. This would result in smarter battery performance, good mobile photography, and a slew of AI-enhanced functionalities from company's upcoming flagships.

    A previous report claimed that the upcoming flagship will have a total of three models with varying display sizes. Known industry-insider named Ice Universe took to Twitter to tip the sizes and properties of the three models. The devices will come under model numbers SM-G970, SM-G973, and SM-G975. The post suggests that first, the 5.8-inch model will have a flat display, while the last two models will feature a curved display measuring 5.8 inches and 6.44 inches respectively.

    Few rumors also suggest that the flagship will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors. The top bezel is said to be bigger than the chin of the device, though the latter may be twice as slim as the bezel seen on the latest Galaxy Note 9. The asymmetrical front panel is a result of component placement probably, though it's unclear which component is responsible for it.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
