Samsung Galaxy S10 'confirmed' to feature in-display fingerprint reader

Samsung has been reportedly working on the in-display fingerprint reader for quite some time. Previously the company was said to introduce the tech with its Galaxy Note 9. But new reports claim that the idea was dropped due to technical issues.

Recent reports hint that Samsung will be bringing the new tech with flagship Galaxy S10 next year. The smartphone will be company's 10th anniversary Galaxy S flagship, so expect some top-end device.

According to a new report from South Korea, the in-display fingerprint sensor for the S10 is almost "confirmed." The new smartphone will have an ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor and will be supplied by Qualcomm.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung will make the final decision whether or not it will introduce the tech with S10. The reports may be an indication that the company has finally made its decision. The display panel will be supplied by Samsung Display whereas Qualcomm is said to be supplying the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

This is the first time Qualcomm has been reported to supply sensors to a major OEM. The ultrasonic sensor will be more accurate compared to the optical in-display sensor seen on the few smartphones currently. It works by transmitting an ultrasonic pulse against the finger to map the pores and ridges that are unique to each fingerprint. The sensor collects additional depth data for accurate 3D reproduction of the fingerprint make it even more secure.

The Galaxy S10 as we know, won't see the light of day before 2019. It is believed that the smartphone will be launched at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in January. This could be because the company plans to launch its foldable smartphone at MWC 2019 in February.

Apart from that, Samsung will soon be unveiling its Galaxy Note 9 phablet to the world. As the launch time is inching closer, the leaks and rumors are pouring in at an alarming rate. Now a new video showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner.

The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

Samsung will also be launching a Lite version of the Galaxy S9. The device with model number SM-G8850 was recently certified by TENAA. As for the specifications, the smartphone is said to feature a 5.8-inch display with QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM. There are also reports that the device will be called Samsung Dream-Lite but that's not certain. Also, there is no word on when to expect the launch of the phone.